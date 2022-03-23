The Zachary Community School Board honored the state championship basketball team and several top-performing athletes from Zachary High School at their monthly meeting March 15.
The LHSAA 5A State Championship winning ZHS Boys' basketball team was honored, as well as the LHSAA Division 1 Boys' Indoor 1600-meter run State Champion Rhen Langley and LHSAA Division 1 Girls' Indoor shot-put State Champion Jaydan Jackson.
The student athletes were celebrated by the School Board, their coaches, and the ZHS administration. ZHS head basketball coach Jonathan McClinton and ZHS head track and field coach Chris Carrier, both praised these athletes for their hard work and dedication that has taken them to top levels.
Superintendent Devillier thanked the students’ parents for the many years and endless hours spent supporting their children as well. This is the second consecutive year that the basketball team has won the state title.