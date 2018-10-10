Members of the Zachary Artists Guild will show their artwork the Regional Arts Council of Zachary Fall Art Crawl from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, on Main Street in Zachary.
The ZAG booth will be at the Chamber of Commerce, 4633 Main St., with a door prize drawing at 8:30 p.m.
Patrons can also visit the Zachary Train Depot and the Zachary Historic Village, where other artists will be selling their artwork. Also, Rouses will present a wine and cheese tasting under the gazebo.
ZAG artists selling at the Fall Art Crawl are Connie Ashford, Peggy Jo Forbes, Margaret Harmon, Pam Kaster, Starline Kershaw, and Carol Mahan.
There will also be a table of painting supplies as well as oil and acrylic paintings of various sizes available for purchase at a discounted price.