The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from April 22-28:
Dianisha Anderson: 33; 11314 Boardwalk Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Khareytontai Dantzler: 21; 3805 Lee St., Zachary; possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Neco Matthews: 50; 870 Meadow Glen Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shawanda Morrison: 44; 11445 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge; charged with theft
Eric Olsen: 28; 1345 Laurel St., Baton Rouge; illegal carrying of weapons, contraband defined — taking to and from penal institution and fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
Montrail Sanders: 33; 11070 Mead Road, Apt. 709, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
John Stamey: 37; 1375 Buffalo Hollow Court, Zachary, issuing worthless checks, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Justin Veals: 34; 6010 Rollins Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana
John Wrights III: 26; 3015 Truman St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery — child endangerment