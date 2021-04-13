The Zachary High School baseball team prepared for District 4-5A play with a brutal predistrict schedule that included several games against top-rated Barbe, of Lake Charles.
In the opening district series, the Broncos faced a loaded and also highly ranked Live Oak team and failed to secure a win at home or on the road. The Broncos lost 1-2 and 1-4 during games on April 1 and April 3.
On April 6, Denham Springs came to John Herty Field at the Zachary Youth Park for the opener of the second 4-5A district series. In the end, Zachary posted its first district win, 6-2, and followed up April 8 with a 7-3 win against Denham Springs.
Denham Springs also came into the April 6 game licking their wounds over a two-loss series against Central the previous week where it was 10-run ruled in one of the games.
Though one might have easily assumed Denham Springs would be down, head coach Mark Carroll earlier this season celebrated his 700th win, so there was no doubt he would have the Jackets prepared. On the mound for the Broncos was ace Braden Clark who has pitched well this season and won when the Broncos could provide run support.
The Jackets opened with a leadoff single that was quickly erased when Lane Keller caught an infield fly and threw out the advancing runner for a double play. Denham Springs would pick up another base hit off Clark before he settled in and struck out the Jackets cleanup hitter to close out the top of the first.
A walked batter put a Bronco on base in the bottom of the first with one out, but the next two batters could not advance him, which would be a reoccurring theme for both teams in the next two innings.
Back out on the field in the top of the second, outfielder Brady Neyland would make two outstanding plays to throw out runners trying to extend singles into doubles and Clark would pick up his 40th strikeout of the season to close the frame.
The Broncos would start the second with the leadoff hitter hit by a pitch but were unable to move the runner as the Jackets turned a double play and Neyland flew out to center field to close the Broncos out.
The third inning saw both teams put runners on base but fail to advance. A two-out double put the Yellow Jackets in scoring position and a controversial balk call on Clark would advance the runner to third before Clark would strike out the next batter. Similarly, A. J. Bailey would reach base on a bunt with two outs in the top of the third but was caught in a failed steal attempt to end the inning.
The action picked up in the fourth inning as a two-run home run shot over the left field wall put the jackets up 2-0. Keller would lead the Broncos response with a leadoff double. A walk to Reed Felder gave the Broncos two base runners with no outs. The next at-bat would be interrupted by a challenged check-swing that resulted in a Zachary fan being tossed from the ballpark.
After things settled down, Jamari Valery’s single loaded the bases. The Broncos would then tack on two runs on a sacrifice and walk to knot things up 2-2.
After holding the Jackets scoreless in the top of the fifth, the Broncos offense came alive as they put runners on base with a walk, bloop single and a base hit by Keller to score one and give the Broncos the lead that ran the Denham Springs starter to the bench. A.J. Bailey’s tag on an infield fly from third extended the lead to 4-2. The Broncos tacked on another two runs to take a 6-2 lead into the sixth inning.
Neither team would score in the sixth and Clark would shut Denham Springs down in the top of the seventh. On the night, Clark would pitch a complete game and finish with nine strikeouts and only give up two runs.
On the first district win, coach Jacob Fisher said "the team responded after dropping the first two district games with a good team win against a quality Denham Springs team.”