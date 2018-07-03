The Developers of Americana and the City of Zachary are finalizing plans for their inaugural Fourth of July Jubilee being held at The Pointe at Americana.
The event — which opens to the public at 4 p.m. — will feature 2017 Grammy Award Winning Lost Bayou Ramblers, Lil’ Hub & The Wheels, numerous local food trucks, a children’s play area, and will culminate in the largest fireworks display in Zachary.
Organizers have made a contingency plan for any weather-related issues for the event.
In the event of significant rain prior to the event, the public will be asked to park along the outside lanes of Mount Pleasant Boulevard starting at 4 p.m. No vehicular access to Americana will be permitted during the event. For the duration of the event, Americana will only be accessible to pedestrians.
“The Zachary Police Department will be guiding traffic and parking for our guests,” said Charles Landry, co-developer of Americana. “We’re asking the public to work with authorities to ensure everyone can park their car safely and have a great time at this signature event.”
For up to the minute event information, visit the event website at ZacharyJubilee.com.