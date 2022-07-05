The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from June 24-30:
Keith Coleman: 54; 1626 Kildeer St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Linda Heard: 65; 17851 Plank Road, Zachary; theft
David Johnson: 209 Prairie Ave., Eunice; simple assault
Joe Louis: 27; 1682 N. Lobdell Ave., No. 1206, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Brittany Maschino: 31; 1523 Callie St., Jackson; illegal possession of stolen things
Michael Nash: 25, 8255 Queenswood Court, Baton Rouge; hit-and-run
Brennen Robinson: 26; 3838 Thomas Road, No. 5, Baker; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
Amy Sanders: 50; 7143 Rue Lierre, Zachary; domestic abuse battery – dangerous weapon
Joshua Simms: 39; 4613 Greenwood Lane, Baker; stalking, violation of protective order and aggravated assault with firearm
Destiny Spann: 27; 3535 Ave B, Zachary; remaining after forbidden
Nyles Stanley: 21; 1925 N. 3rd St., Apt. 306, Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery – child endangerment