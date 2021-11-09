Michaela Doiron, of Zachary High, was a school winner in the Heisman High School Scholarship program.
The Heisman High School Scholarship is presented by Acceptance Insurance. The program was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s and The Heisman Trophy Trust.
The high school program celebrates and rewards outstanding male and female scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities, the website said.
Over the past 27 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.