The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on April 30-May6:
David Brecheen: 40; 6350 Joor Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Phillip Fruge: 21; 10009 Byrnes Road, Wakefield; aggravated second-degree battery
Wendy Hobbs: 32; 17000 Bennett Road, Zachary; two counts of illegal possession of stolen things
Joquell Huggins: 32; 8280 Cypress Road, No. 2120, Baton Rouge; theft
Kelvin Johnson: 37; 4482 Winside Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Stacy Kardys: 32; 8707 Cherokee Ave., Denham Springs; theft
Mary Landry: 43; 12445 Brown Road, Denham Springs; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office
Elizabeth Martin: 27; 723 Maximillian St., Baton Rouge; felony theft
Teronica Robinson: 27; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, No. 37, Zachary; fugitive warrants through Zachary Fire Department
Trey Sanders: 28; 5085 Hillcrest Drive, Zachary; illegal possession of stolen things and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office
Ana Throckmorton: 27; 4834 Kennedy Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Joyce Williams: 56; 5919 Street C-Hardwood, St. Francisville, five counts of theft