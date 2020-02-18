ZACHARY — Scotlandville High School showed it can take down a quality opponent even without firing on all cylinders.
The Hornets shot just 4 of 19 from 3-point range against Zachary but still managed to walk away with an easy 70-48 win in District 4-5A action Friday night.
Emotions ran high as the two conference foes tipped off in front of a packed gymnasium dubbed the “Havoc House” by the Bronco faithful.
The Broncos had hopes of avenging a 79-61 loss to the Hornets back in December.
Instead, the Broncos seemed to take a step backward as Scotlandville built a 35-25 lead at halftime and turned on the jets from there.
The Hornets (29-3, 3-0) placed four players in double figures. Reece Beekman led the team with 16 points, followed by Jonathan Horton with 15, Carvell Teasett with 15 and Zaheem Jackson with 12.
Darian Ward poured in a game-high 17 points for Zachary (24-7, 2-1) in the losing effort.
Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample could hardly speak after the contest, his voice raspy and hoarse from cheering his side on to victory.
“Overall, we didn’t shoot very well tonight and didn’t rebound like we wanted to, but I was happy with the way we played because we came in here and accepted the challenge against a very good team,” Sample said.
“We started playing a little better on defense and staying in front of our man in the third quarter and then we were able to make little run,” he said. “When the threes weren’t dropping, we just started taking it to the goal.”
Though the visitors ran cold from the outside as they tested the perimeter in the first half, Jackson made a statement when he nailed a 3-point basket at the halftime buzzer to make the score 35-25 at the break.
The Broncos struggled to find their rhythm early on, committing 11 turnovers in the first half. They hit on three treys in the first period just to keep pace but had trouble shooting inside over the fingertips of Scotlandville’s high-flying defensive front court.
Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said he was pleased with his team’s defensive performance in the first half despite trailing by double digits after two quarters.
“To hold a team like that to 35 points in the half, that’s pretty good - especially with the turnovers we had,” McClinton said. “That was an elite effort because that’s a very strong team we faced.”
Zachary closed the Hornet lead to 27-23 late in the second period, but Horton stole the ball and sprinted down the court for a hard slam.
“That was a big point in the game,” McClinton said. “Every possession matters.”
Zachary was set to square off against Central on Tuesday and end the regular season with Walker at 5 p.m. Friday at home.