A bridal show will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Chef John Folse’s White Oak Estate & Gardens, 17660 George O’Neal Road, Baton Rouge.
Brides and their guests will meet more than 30 vendors including photographers, floral designers, boutiques and a host of wedding and bridal service providers to help turn wedding dreams into reality.
At 3:30 p.m., Ashley Renee Bridal will showcase the latest bridal fashion trends, including wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses. Brides can also register for dozens of door prizes. Winners must be present to win.
Advance admission is $15 at Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20 at the door. For information, contact Jordan Hebert Panepinto at (225) 751-1882 or jordanh@jfolse.com.