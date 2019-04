Louisiana Office of Tourism Secretary Doug Bourgeois and Mary Williams, Audubon Golf Trail/Encore Louisiana commission coordinator installed the Audubon Golf Trail Signs on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, on U.S. 61, pointing golfers to Copper Mill Golf Course. Copper Mill has held this designation for some time now, but these new signs will promote the course as officially being one of the 15 top courses in Louisiana on the prestigious Audubon Golf Trail. On hand for the picture are, from left, Bourgeois, Councilwoman Laura O'Brien, Copper Mill pro/General Manager Jeff Strange, Copper Mill Homeowners Association President Andre Duplantier and Williams.