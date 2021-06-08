Heritage Ranch announces dates for annual Gala
Heritage Ranch has announced dates of its annual Gala fundraising event. It will kick off Sept. 10 with online giving opportunities and live videos streamed from the Ranch.
Visit www.hrbr.org/heritagegala2021 to purchase a raffle ticket for $20 to win a custom porch swing from The Corbel, sign up to host a Heritage Ranch Facebook campaign during Gala week, make a gift to the wishing wall or sign up to reserve a table to the Sept. 17 night event at Heritage Ranch.
The in-person event is Sept. 17 under the outdoor, covered arena. It will feature a cocktail hour, tours of the boys home, live music, food, drinks, a live auction, wishing wall, raffle and more. Also, attendees can try to out throw Matt Flynn at the Throw with the Pro event.
Sponsorships range from $1,500-$7,500 and include a table for 10 guests. Due to limited space, no individual tickets will be sold. Call Vicki Ellis at (225) 938-1709 or email leah@hrbr.org today to reserve a table.
Must Luv Dogs adoption event, fundraiser
Must Luv Dogs is holding a Dog Days of Summer adoption event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Zachary Farmers Market on Lee Street. Visit to get a hotdog and meet the pups available for adoption.
Also, the group's annual fundraiser is in July and it is looking for donated items for it Facebook auction. With the past year's restrictions, donations are lagging. The volunteer group's vet bill last year was just under $50,000. Visit the group's Facebook page or email cindy@mustluvdogs.org if you can donate a new item to be auctioned or would like to make a donation. The auction chair is Amanda Efferson. The auction is at www.facebook.com/groups/mustluvdogsauction.
Park movies return
Movies in the Park returns for the summer. The first show will be “Dolittle," starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street in Zachary. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Arts and crafts will be offered for kids starting at 6 p.m.
Take care of bench warrants from the court
People who have been notified they have a bench warrant against them must appear at Zachary City Court before June 23, pay a $75 recall fee, pay the misdemeanor costs, if applicable, or get a new court date. Contact Zachary City Court at (225) 654-0044 if more information is needed.
Emergency broadband benefit
A temporary Federal Communications Commission program can help households afford internet service during the pandemic. Contact your service provider to see if it is participating, or go to getemergencybroadband.org or print an application, complete it and mail it to Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, Kentucky 40742. Call (833) 511-0311 or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information about who qualifies.