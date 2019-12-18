Zachary Farmers Market customers are thrilled to have a new gathering place to shop for locally grown produce, arts and crafts and homemade sundries in downtown Zachary, a news release said.
According to Nita Edwards, Zachary Farmers Market coordinator, there are more than 50 vendors participating on a regular basis.
The market, which is open each Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. is on Lee Street between Main and Virginia streets in front of the HugYourPeople Community Park. Each week, customers can log onto Facebook at Zachary Farmers Market to find out what vendors will be attending.
“Hats off to Nita Edwards, who plans, promotes and organizes the Zachary Farmers Market vendors and children’s activities during the market each Saturday,” Zachary Mayor David Amrhein said.
Councilman Hunter Landry said, “On Saturday, my daughter and I visited the Farmers Market in downtown Zachary and were so impressed at the vendor selection as well as the community involvement at the adjoining park. What a great Saturday morning destination for the whole family.”
People interested in becoming a farmers market vendor can find applications, rules and regulations at the city website, cityofzachary.org.