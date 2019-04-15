Three public works employees for the City of Zachary made off with almost $10,000 by using municipal credit cards to gas up their personal vehicles, according to a recent audit.
Michael Brown, a utility metering employee, was arrested but agreed to retire and pay restitution by forfeiting accumulated sick and vacation time, the audit and city attorney John Hopewell explained.
Brown bilked the public out of about $8,500 over four years, while two other public works employees combined for about $1,300. They were suspended for 35 days without pay and ordered to pay restitution. The city has recovered all the money it was due, Hopewell said.
The city discovered the misappropriation on its own and reported it to auditors, the attorney continued. Public works employees are given Fuelman credit cards to fill up the city's various vehicles, tractors and equipment. The city had policies in place to prevent abuse, but now they're being enforced more rigorously, Hopewell said.