This holiday season, BREC will host a multitude of family-friendly events for patrons of all ages and abilities throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.
Among them are:
- A mile-long trail through BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday displays. Open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every night until Dec. 30, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For information, visit brzoo.org.
- Ring in the holiday with BREC at Let It Sneaux Movie in the Park on Dec. 17 at Lovett Road Park. Meet Santa, make s'mores, enjoy hot chocolate and play in the "snow." Activities will begin at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive a special gift from the North Pole. For information, email recreationevents@brec.org.
- BREC offers winter break holiday camps during school vacations, filled with friends and fun activities. BREC camps offer a variety of holiday-themed fun, including arts and crafts, games, socialization and more. Locations vary across the parish from Dec. 20-31. For information, visit brec.org/holidaycamp.
BREC will also offer holiday activities for those with special needs, including Sensory Santa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at North Sherwood Forest Community Park for participants with sensory processing disorders (such as autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities). For information or to register, visit brec.org/adaptive. A Virtual Adaptive Sunshine Social-Holiday Ball is planned from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 17. Register by Dec. 15 at brec.org/adaptiveregistration.