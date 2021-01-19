The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Jan. 8-14:
Joshua Celestine: 25; 20033 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Ashley Cupit: 38; 3847 Stoneybrook Drive, Zachary, theft and remaining after forbidden
Joshua Davis: 28; 9762 La. 965, No. 11A, St. Francisville; theft and remaining after forbidden
Seger Doucet: 35; 8850 Main St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Lencia George: 37; 12262 Branch Lane, Clinton; child desertion
Landry Huff: 50; 3241 A Jerusalem Road, Liberty, Mississippi, theft
Armoni Latham: 23; 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs; theft
Dquincey Lavergne: 26; 361 Flicker St., Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I drugs and proper equipment
Brittany Metz: 31; 1267 Elmwood Drive, Jackson; theft
Ronald Pichon: 66; 19659 Pride-Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs; theft
Candace Norton: 45; 5342 Lavey Lane, Baker; simple burglary, theft, fugitive warrant through East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and possession of Schedule I drugs
Jeremy Rayburn: 46; 3701 Robert St., Zachary; theft
Austin Redmond: 35; 7536 Vice President Ave., Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I and speeding
Gabriel Reynolds: 42; 19845 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary; simple burglary, theft and simple assault
Glenn Rheams: 41; 7614 Davlin Ave., Baton Rouge; three counts distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drug, possession/ distribution/manufacturing Schedule V, two counts sale/ possession/ distribution of legend drugs, three counts distribution/manufacturing Schedule II drug, possession of firearm with drugs, felon in possession of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, window tint/obscuring view prohibited, license plate required
Candice Roberts: 39; 21020 La. 19, Zachary; possession of Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Roberts: 25; 4330 Jefferson, Baker; possession of marijuana
Brian Selders: 35; 24977 Eubanks Drive, Pride; distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drug, distribution/manufacturing Schedule II drug, distribution/manufacturing Schedule II drug, illegal possession of stolen firearms, window tint/obscuring view prohibited, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with drugs and fail to signal
Regan Taylor: 26; 11954 Forest Oak Court, Baton Rouge; two counts distribution/manufacturing Schedule IV drug, two counts distribution/manufacturing Schedule II drugs, distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with drugs and felon in possession of firearm
Amiyah Washington: 19; 7331 Shasta Court, Baton Rouge; theft and resisting an officer