Ashes to Go, a growing national moment to provide mobile, convenient Ash Wednesday engagements, was sponsored by several churches in Greater Baton Rouge area including Zachary United Methodist Church and St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Zachary.
Ashes were served with morning coffee.
The Rev. Ricky Willis, pastor of Zachary United Methodist, greeted residents at P.J.’s Coffee House, and the Rev. Ashley Freeman and Edgar Cage of St. Patrick’s were stationed at C.C.'s Coffee House. The Zachary pastors applied ashes and offered prayers to more than 100 people Wednesday morning.
Customers could roll down a window as they exited the drive-thru line and have ashes administered and a prayer offered. Walk-in customers could stop by on the way in or out.