The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on May 14-20:
Hunter Boyd: 33; 3216 Ramey Road, Zachary; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Hunter Boyd: 33; 3216 Ramey Road, Zachary; possession of Schedule II drugs and contraband defined, taking to and from penal institution
Darien Broaden: 29; 2841 Dalton St., Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I drugs and improper lane usage
Shirley Calahan: 70; 11891 Plank Road, Baton Rouge; theft
Jamison Collins: 21; 1943 English Turn, Zachary; possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Kuyler Feemster: 36; 4852 Rankin St., Zachary; theft
Adarius Franklin: 20; 21650 Samuels Road, Baton Rouge; simple burglary of a moveable
Brett Griffin Jr.: 24; 4525 Larisa Drive, New Orleans; disturbing the peace with fistic encounter
Levar James: 27; 21277 W. Grove Drive, Zachary; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapon and 3 counts attempted second-degree murder
Kelveion Johnson: 26; 4646 Ave D, Zachary; simple criminal damage to property, entry on or remaining after being forbidden and domestic abuse aggravated assault
Agen Langford Jr.: 19; 6950 Woodland Drive, Zachary; disturbing the peace with fistic encounter
Meaghan Overstreet: 26; 31920 Lacroix Road, White Castle; illegal use of weapons, 3 counts attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Deandre Singleton: 28; 2500 Old Towne Road, Zachary; fugitive warrants from Baker Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Kaley Wilson: 41; 5688 McCoy Barnes Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kaley Wilson: 41; 11888 Longridge Ave., Baton Rouge; two counts forgery and 2 counts monetary instrument abuse
Jordan Wrights: 21; 5506 E. Central Ave., Zachary; theft and resisting an officer