One week after East Baton Rouge Parish officials signed off on plans for a controversial 946-lot subdivision just outside Zachary, city council members on Tuesday weighed options for putting the brakes on residential building projects and for annexing neighboring developments into city limits.
No action was taken Tuesday, and the subject of instituting a development moratorium has been thrown around plenty of times in the past few years at public meetings.
However, the recent approval of the large Trivento subdivision — which developer D.R. Horton plans to build on Old Scenic Highway outside city limits but within Zachary school system boundaries — was particularly upsetting to city leaders and residents alike who are concerned about how continued growth is affecting schools, infrastructure and public safety agencies.
Adding to the sting is the fact that there was little Zachary officials could do to stop the development from moving forward. Trivento will be located close enough to Zachary to affect it — but as a property located outside city limits, the matter was in the hands of the parish Planning Commission.
Councilman John LeBlanc asked City Attorney John Hopewell to go over the challenges associated with annexations and moratoriums at Tuesday’s meeting. LeBlanc said he received several questions from his constituents about those topics following the Trivento approval.
Mayor David Amrhein cautioned against taking either of those routes as a means of dealing with the fast pace of growth in the Zachary area.
If nearby subdivisions were brought into city limits, the city would have to take on the costly responsibilities of road maintenance, utilities and police and fire coverage. Amrhein said the city collects little property tax — he estimated the owner of a $500,000 home pays just $200 in property tax to the city yearly — so there wouldn’t be enough extra money to cover those additional costs.
And a moratorium on residential development could invite legal challenges.
“You will lose every time,” Hopewell said.
There also needs to be a compelling reason for instituting a moratorium, said Councilman Francis Nezianya. The city did so in 2007, he said, but only because it did not have a complete development code at the time.
Amrhein said steps are already being taken to curb development within city limits, and he hopes they will ease some of the area’s growing pains.
“The reason why these developers are coming right outside is because of the restrictions that we put on ours, and our standards have always been higher. … We believe that the subdivision standards that we have put in place are going to slow it down some,” he said.
Regardless of whether residential construction is halted in Zachary, the city will still have to grapple with several challenges stemming from the projects that have already been approved, including Trivento.
Councilman Lael Montgomery said if a moratorium isn’t an option, then infrastructure improvements must be prioritized so roads and drainage systems can catch up with the expanding population.
Police Chief David McDavid is worried about how his department is being affected. He said his officers are already stretched thin patrolling Zachary and assisting with calls in neighboring areas. With thousands of new homes slated to come online in the coming years, he is bracing for further strain.
“I don’t have the manpower to sustain that,” he said.
Others are concerned about schools getting overcrowded. But Amrhein reminded the City Council members of their role.
“The school system and the city are two separate entities altogether,” he said. “You can’t govern this city (based) on the school system.”
Councilwoman Laura O’Brien called on local school leaders to speak up about concerns over development and help identify solutions.
“The school board needs to step up,” she said.