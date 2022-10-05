When visually impaired Zachary High School sophomore Sa’Lynn Woodside was at Copper Mill, a classmate would ask her a lot of questions.
“He’d ask about my Perkins Braille writer (a machine designed to produce Braille) and my cane — calling it a STICK. It’s not a stick, it’s a cane! A WHITE CANE! I would get so mad!”
As Sa’Lynn learned more Braille and other skills for low vision/blindness, she also learned that self-advocacy includes educating others about her cane and her abilities.
“My Visual Impairments Study teacher (Kathy Michael) told me that it was my job to tell people because if they don’t know, they will not know about different things you can do as a blind person,” she said.
With that in mind, Sa’Lynn was thinking of a special project for White Cane Safety Day, which is observed in October. Usually, she goes with her orientation and mobility teacher (a specialist who teaches navigation skills with the white cane) to an event held downtown every year with some friends she met at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired.
This year she wanted to have a project that would teach sighted peers as well as the visually impaired elementary students that she mentors about White Cane Safety Day.
While researching, she discovered that the National Federation of the Blind had declared October as Blindness Equality Achievement Month. One of the ideas the federation suggests is writing the mayor to ask for a proclamation.
“I said to Mrs. Michael (the visual impairments specialist/ Braille teacher), ‘I can do that!’ I’ll write to the governor if I have to!’”
She sent a copy of the proclamation with her letter to Zachary Mayor David Amrhein. In his response, the mayor wrote that he was very interested. He would be glad to proclaim Oct. 15, 2022, as White Cane Safety Day in Zachary, he said.
The mayor also sent an invitation for Sa’Lynn to attend the City Council meeting Oct. 11 to witness him making the proclamation.
“I’m excited and very happy about this,” Sa’Lynn said. “At school, my teacher has helped me with daily fascinating facts for the October announcements and we are decorating her door with facts for October.”