Northeast comes up short against Trojans
Staff report
Sep 25, 2019 - 8:33 pm

Northeast Viking quarterback DJ Taylor rolls out to avoid the rush of Tara's Andrew Berry. Northeast came up short against the Tara Trojans 20-12 Photo by MOL Photography

Tara High linebacker Antoine Pierce closes in on the tackle of Northeast Viking ball carried AJ Stokes Photo by MOL Photography

Northeast High School came up short against the Tara Trojans 20-12 during a Friday night game.Northeast travels to Baton Rouge Friday to play Broadmoor.