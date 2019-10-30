Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary is hosting several events at the beginning of November.
BLOOD DRIVE: Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center is holding a blood drive from 6:45 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at Lane Regional Medical Center.
Go to signup.com/go/ZQEeTny to schedule an appointment online or call (225) 658-4574. Walk-ins are welcome.
Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center is the sole provider of blood to Lane Regional Medical Center.
SMART DRIVER: The AARP Smart Driver Course will be held at the Lane Regional Medical Center Medical Plaza from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Nov. 7. This classroom refresher course for drivers age 50 and older will help you learn the effects of aging on driving and how to adjust and remain safe on today’s roads. Most auto insurance companies provide a multiyear discount to course graduates.
Class size is limited and registration is required. To register or for information, call (225) 658-4587.
PRENATAL AND NEWBORN CARE CLASS: Lane Regional Medical Center will offer a free prenatal and newborn baby care class at 10 a.m. Nov. 9, in the hospital’s Staff Development Classroom.
“The Pregnancy Workshop” is an overview of what to expect during pregnancy and delivery for the soon-to-be mom. “Baby Care Basics” covers everything new moms, dads and grandparents need to know to care for newborns in the first weeks of life. A tour of Baby Lane (the Labor & Delivery unit) is included.
Partners are encouraged to attend; child care is not provided. Registration is required. Please call (225) 658-4587 to register.