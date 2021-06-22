The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on June 11-17:
Jared Brown: 27; 4057 Cypress St., Zachary; first offense DWI, disturbing the peace/language, simple criminal damage to property and resisting a police officer with force or violence
Joseph Burton: 46; 5706 Byron St., Baton Rouge; battery of a dating partner
Kasini Lanns: 19; 23839 Plank Road, Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with a firearm, driving upon the highway shoulder prohibited and illegal use of a weapon
Raven Riddle: 29; 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; theft, aggravated assault and remaining after forbidden
Derrick Spurlock: 33; 169 E. Plains Road, Zachary; second offense DWI
Elizabeth Wisner: 28; 4005 Hemlock St., Zachary; theft and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling