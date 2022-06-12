While most folks are taking a summer respite, things are buzzing on the Zachary High campus.
June 1 marked the official start off-season training for multiple high school sports. A quick trip to the athletic complex on June 8 saw the football team working through multiple stations for conditioning, strength and explosion training.
In the old days they use to call it the “county fair.” Unfortunately, you don’t get to pick the ride. Football players may be running and tossing tires at one spot and pushing weighted sleds at another station. No cotton candy or corndogs.
In the Zachary High School gym, the third annual Hoops and Spikes camp was being held to teach elementary and middles school girls the fundamentals of volleyball and basketball. Over 75 girls participated with almost 30 participating in both the volleyball and basketball portions of the camp.
Girls basketball coach Tami McClure explained “we had a fun filled 3 days, starting with a defensive day, followed up with 2 days of fundamental skills with the last hour of camp geared towards the girls being able to apply what they learned during the skills part of the game.”
Both McClure and volleyball coach Cheri Perry were ecstatic to have former and current ZHS volleyball and basketball players assisting with the camp and training the next group of ZHS athletes.
Coach Perry said it is “wonderful to promote activities for young ladies early in the summer.” She further commented that “it’s a great opportunity because it is an all-day camp that relieves stress on working parents and teaches great skills.”
The ZHS girls basketball team has already had a busy offseason participating in tournaments at LSU-Eunice and Southern racking up a 5-0 record. They will be competing in tournaments at Northwestern State on June 20 and Southeastern June 24.
Coach McClure indicated that the girls are working hard and hitting the weights in June. “I am very proud of what my girls have accomplished so far in June” McClure said.
The volleyball team is also participating in team camps across the summer including hosting the staff from ULM who will come down to Zachary to sponsor a satellite camp in July. The volleyball team is competing in a summer league to keep their skills honed and compete.
In addition to the summer workouts, the ZHS football team is hosting weekly 7-on-7 competitions with other schools in the area on Wednesday mornings at Bronco Stadium. In these competitions, the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers for each team compete against the opposing team linebackers and defensive backs as the skill positions hone the passing game.
In case you missed it, ZHS head coach and athletic director David Brewerton was selected as the 2022 Star of Stars Boys Coach of the Year and the ZHS football team was selected as the Star of Stars Boys team of the year.
Congratulations to Coach Brewerton, the ZHS 2021 football team, and other Zachary Star of Star individual sport winners Jaydan Jackson (powerlifting), Caleb Ackman (cross-country) and Eli Holstein (football).