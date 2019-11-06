Honoring veterans
From 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Bank of Zachary is hosting a Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Regional Veterans Park behind Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary.
Local veteran Chad Phelps, a Marine and Purple Heart recipient, is the speaker. Students, including the Zachary High School band, choir and JROTC groups, as well as Boy Scout troops, will be participating in the ceremony.
Phone store hosts veteran appreciation event
Saturday through Monday, the TCC store at 5635 Main St., Suite D, Zachary, will be hosting its third annual Veterans Rock event. Each veteran who attends the event will receive giveaway items and have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military. Employees will be on-site answering questions about service contracts, identifying qualifying promotions and signing up active service members for military discounts.
Hazardous waste collection
The fall Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16. The event is a chance to safely dispose of things like used car oil and oil filters, bug sprays, batteries and more. Visit https://bit.ly/2V5BsuK for a full list of accepted materials. Drop off materials at the LSU Touchdown Village parking lot at 4000 S. Quad Drive, Baton Rouge.
Pack the Pantry
The Coaches' Wives of Zachary High are holding the Pack the Pantry Food Drive on Friday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the football game. Bring any canned food item to the game. Barrels will be on the home side entry.
Christmas collections
- Miracle Place Church is collecting items for its annual toy drive. During November, the church will take donations at the church lobby, 2080 Main St., Baker, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Contact Treasure Henderson at (225) 247-3532 for information.
- Stuff a stocking with Christmas goodies and new unopened toiletries and drop it off at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 30.
- The Zachary Police Association Local 838 and the Zachary Police Department are working with Toys for Tots to ensure No Tot is Left Behind. Toys for children of all ages are being accepted at the Police Department, 4510 Main St., Zachary.
Used shoes sought by Kiwanis
The Zachary Kiwanis Club is collecting gently used shoes for its annual drive benefiting people in developing countries. Shoes can be dropped off at the Zachary fire station, 4525 Main St., through Nov. 29.
Kiwanian Al Phillips said the club, which has organized the drive for about a decade, hopes to gather at least 2,500 pounds of shoes. They’ll be sold for 40 cents a pound to funds2org.com, which will ship the donations to small businesses in developing countries that clean and resell shoes.
Proceeds from the shoe sales will go toward neonatal tetanus vaccines for needy women in 14 countries. Each shot costs about $1.80; 2,500 pounds of shoes would provide about $1,000 and potentially save the lives of about 550 mothers and their babies, Phillips said.
For information, call Phillips at (225) 654-0012, write to zacharykiwanis@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/zacharykiwanis.