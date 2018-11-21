Zachary resident Shell Marie met with the Zachary Rotary Club at its luncheon on Oct. 18.
She told about her passion for singing and her journey singing in church choirs and worship bands. She told the group she is pursuing her dream of making a positive difference in the world through her music as a solo artist.
After working on artist development in Nashville, she found herself sharing the stage with artists including Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Little Texas, Rockin' Doopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters, AGT Top 10 finalist Taylor Mathews, The Voice contestant Adam Pearce and 2Steel Girls, as well as writing with Grammy Award musicians and other artists.
Marie released her first album in 2015 and her second in 2017.