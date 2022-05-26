The Zachary Chamber of Commerce awarded its scholarship to Zachary High School’s Lauren Bradley.
The award goes to a graduating senior every year who has maintained a 3.0 grade-point average for the last two years, is planning to attend a Louisiana college or university, and has participated in extracurricular activities or community service.
Bradley, the daughter of Brent and Mandy Bradley, met all of these qualifications including being involved in school and the community, a press release said.
Zachary Chamber of Commerce president Russell Blanchard presented the award to Bradley. She will be attending LSU in the fall majoring in pre-law.