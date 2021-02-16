The YMCA of the Capital Area launched its annual fundraising campaign to help ensure that everyone in Baton Rouge has access to vital community programs and resources — especially during these challenging times, a news release said.
Since the country began seeing the effects of COVID-19, the YMCA of the Capital Area mobilized to provide the essential services needed in Baton Rouge.
Since March, the Y provided 6,618 meals to children and families in the community, provided child care to 171 children of essential workers, called seniors and others who face social isolation, modified the fitness center to ensure members feel safe while maintaining healthy routines, and created a safe space for 335 children to learn while schools operated remotely, with some students currently in this program at the Y.
“Our community has faced unprecedented challenges this year,” said, Christian Engle, president/CEO, YMCA of the Capital Area, “but we’ve also seen unprecedented support from our members and the greater Baton Rouge community. Strong communities are built by people who care about one another, and this year has proved Baton Rouge cares.”
This year, the YMCA of the Capital Area seeks to raise $470,500, which will help it find solutions to critical issues. Contributions will help address food insecurity, expand drowning prevention outreach to impact more kids, increase tutoring programs to support learning recovery, empower children through youth sports, enhance disease prevention programming to help close health gaps and more.
For information about the Y’s work and to donate, contact Stacey Howell, VP of Financial Development at (225) 923-0653 ext. 1102 or visit www.ymcabr.org/give.