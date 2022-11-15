Thanksgiving deadlines and publication
The Zachary Plainsman will publish Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 instead of its usual Wednesday publication.
To accommodate Thanksgiving deadline, copy for that edition needs to arrive by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Library holiday hours
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Also, all locations will close early at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Food for Fines
During the month of December, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will waive $1 of late fines for each nonperishable food item donated. All items will benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Donations may be dropped off at any library location.
Magnificent Magic Show
X-Treme Talent presents Tim the Magician for kids, who might even end up as part of the show. Registration is required; call the branch where you want to see the show.
Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.: Central Branch Library
Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.: Baker Branch Library
Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.: Zachary Branch Library
Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m.: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library
Christmas shoe box sites
National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 14—21. Visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/ to see instructions or to fill a box online.
Churches in the area serving as drop-off locations include:
First Baptist Church, 4200 Main St., Zachary
Nov. 16, 18, 19: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 17, 20: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 21: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Ethel Baptist Church, 4784 W.T. Price Road, Ethel
Nov. 14, 17, 20: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 15, 18, 19: 9 a.m. to noon
Nov. 16: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Nov. 21: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Centreville Baptist Church, 325 W. Main St., Centreville, Mississippi
Nov. 14, 15, 16, 17, 18: 10 a.m. to noon
Nov. 14, 15, 16, 17, 18: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 20: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 21: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Walk to fight against pancreatic cancer
The inaugural Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation Inaugural 5K Run/1 Mile Walk is at 8 a.m. Nov. 19.
Free food, entertainment and resources will be on hand. Visit www.elvinhowardsrpcaf.org.
Book signing
Margaret Altazin, a retired counselor from Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, has written a memoir, "Skeleton in a Drawer," about her experience as an adoptee and searching for her birth family.
A book signing will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Persnickety's Unique Gifts. The book can be pre-purchased on Amazon, or books will be available for purchase at the signing.
Sign up for the Christmas parade
The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3.
Forms and entry fees are due by Monday, Nov. 21. Visit zacharychamber.com/2022-christmas-parade-entry-form/ for the form.
Remember the food pantry
The Zachary Farmers and Artists Market will be collecting nonperishable items for the Zachary Food Pantry every Saturday in November.