The summer is upon us
Summer vacation is the time of year when parents realize teachers are grossly underpaid. If you don’t believe that, wait until May 22 when Zachary schools celebrate the last day of the school year.
Don’t fret, the Zachary High School athletics staff will be putting on summer camps that start the day after classes end May 23 through most of June. Parents, this is your opportunity to have your children learn skills in multiple sports. Cut this out and tape to the refrigerator so your future Bronco knows where to be all summer.
Coach Jon McClinton’s Boys Basketball camp cranks things up May 23 to 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the ZHS gym. The camp is for boys ages 5 to 13. Early registration is $100 and $120 at the door. For information contact coach McClinton at Jonathan.mcclinton@zacharyschools.org.
May 28 to 31 is the Hoops and Spikes Camp, which gives girls ages 5 to 14 the opportunity to learn skills with volleyball coach Cheri Perry and/or basketball coach Tami McClure at the ZHS gym. Volleyball camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the basketball camp will take place from noon to 2 p.m. The cost for volleyball only is $100, basketball only is $80 and the combined all day camp is $170. Lunch and before/after care will be provided for campers who choose the all day ($170) option. For information contact Perry at Cherilani.Perry@zacharyschools.org or McClure at Tami.mcclure@zacharyschools.org.
Coach David Brewerton’s Football Camp for ages 5 to 14 is the first week of June at the ZHS football stadium from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp cost is $100. For information contact coach Brewerton at David.brewerton@zacharyschools.org.
Coach Jacob Fisher will host his Baseball Camp from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 10-13 at the Zachary Youth Park for ages 4 to 15. Early registration is $100 with a camp cost of $125 at the gate. For information, contact Fisher at Jacob.fisher@zacharyschools.org.
Boys and Girls Soccer Camp for grades 5 through 8 will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 to 13 at ZHS stadium. For information contact coach Adam Fevella at Adam.Fevella@zacharyschools.org.
The week of June 17, summer camps will be provided for wrestling and boys and girls soccer. The boys and girls soccer camp for grades 1-4 will run June 17 through 20 at a cost of $125. The soccer camp will be at ZHS stadium. For information contact coach Jonathan Simmons at Jonathan.simmons@zacharyschools.org.
Coach J.P. Pierre’s Wrestling Camp will be June 17 to 21 for ages 8 and older at the athletic center. The camp cost is $125. The Zachary Stallions Wrestling Academy also provides an opportunity for kids to develop wrestling skills all summer and practices every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For information on the wrestling camp or to become a Stallion, contact Pierre at jeanpaul.pierre@zacharyschools.org.
The summer camp season ends with coach Courtney Barbour’s softball camp June 25 to June 27. The camp is open to girls ages 8 to 13 and will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Zachary Youth Park. The cost to attend is $100. For information contact Courtney Barbour at Courtney.barbour@zacharyschool.org.
Spring football closes out the 2018-2019 school year
The next incarnation of the Zachary Broncos will hold an intra-squad scrimmage at 6 p.m. May 17 at the ZHS stadium. The cost is $5. Come sit on the visitor side for the first time to watch next year’s team and get a glimpse of stadium and press box renovations. With three Class 5A State Championships in the past four years and two straight State Championships, the Broncos have established themselves as a dynasty and the team to beat.