The Zachary Food Pantry has always evolved to meet the changing needs of the community it serves, but a worldwide pandemic and a leadership transition has matched change and continuity for Mark Antoine who takes the helm of the nonprofit as Eelin Golan and her family departs for Texas.
Antoine, a longtime Food Pantry volunteer, explained that logistics may have changed, but the mission and outcomes remained constant during the pandemic. “It caused us to make a lot of changes,” he said. “Prior to COVID, we invited people into our building, we did all of our work from behind the desk, the ladies would check them in just get all their information in one spot, and it was very easy for us and we didn't have to go out into the heat or rain. But once COVID hit, and we had to close our doors, we closed the doors to the building, but not to the pantry.”
The Zachary facility took lead from the National Guard and started a drive-thru distribution method where patrons stay in cars lined up from a nearby BREC park and volunteers go out to the cars to get the information. Some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, but Antoine said the distribution methods worked so well, they are still in place.
The pandemic lowered the numbers of volunteers, because many of them are senior retirees, while at the same time nearly tripling the weekly number of families served. “Prior to COVID, we served about 45 families a week, Antoine said. “During COVID we had 115 to 120 every week. We still have a lot of dedicated volunteers, we still served all those folks with what we had, and we restocked every week. Fortunately, for us, the Baton Rouge Food Bank was able to send us a lot of food.”
Antoine is new to the volunteer director’s role, but he is not new to Zachary or the Food Pantry. A native of Vicksburg, Mississippi, he and his wife moved to Zachary about 25 years ago and raised two children who were a part of the Zachary Community School District at its conception.
Antoine said he felt Zachary was a great place to raise children and a great place to get involved. The Antoines were active workers at United Methodist Church and that led to their involvement at the Food Pantry. Antoine said his family worked stocking shelves with donated flour, sugar, cornmeal and other things bagged.
Antoine sees his new role as less crucial than the volunteers who are the stars. He said he is much more of a coach than a quarterback and he has been groomed and trained by Golan. “She coached me along with what I need to know and gave me a lot of material to look at and understand,” he said. “I look at it as this isn't a job that you need a person like me — you got lots of great volunteers — they know what to do. They don't need a quarterback; they can run all the plays without handing off the ball and they can take off with it.”
For information on receiving aid, volunteering or making a donation, visit the Zachary Food Bank Facebook page, facebook.com/Zachary-Food-Pantry-Inc-553584068166206. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 932, Zachary, LA 70791.