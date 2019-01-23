On Jan. 19, Zachary's fourth-grade Girl Scout Troop 10346 spent its $300 profit from last year's cookie sales toward helping Zachary dog rescue Must Luv Dogs Rescue.
The girls and troop leaders met Must Luv Dogs Rescue board members, as well as some of its foster pups, at the Zachary Petsense store to shop for the pups. The girls chose a variety of pet products for the rescue, including puppy pads, dog toys and treats, grooming products and more.
"I love it when young people get involved in the rescue," said Cindy Shotwell, Must Luv Dogs Rescue executive director. "It helps them realize that we have a responsibility as a community to help care for the discarded animals in our community. My great hope is that this will plant a seed that will grow beautiful young ladies into young adults with a heart for rescue."
Shotwell said her favorite part of the encounter was the interaction between the girls and the rescue pups.
"The girls and the dogs just hit it off so well. The girls played with all of the dogs at the event. They hugged and rolled around with the pups and ran all over the store with happy pups chasing behind. It was pure joy all around," she said.
"I'm so thankful that Jonathan (Arthurs, Petsense store manager) loves it when our pups are all over the store. I think he truly enjoyed seeing the Scouts having such a great time with them,” Shotwell said. “Petsense has been a great asset to our rescue over the past year. We are lucky to have them here in Zachary."
The Girl Scouts are selling cookies. To order, contact Layne Langley at (225) 718-2284.
Dogs available for adoption
Among the dogs attending the event was Angel, a senior dachshund mix. Shotwell described Angel as a "cuddle bug."
"Angel adores children. She just lit up when the girls held and hugged her. Angel may be 7 years old, but she ran around the store as if she were half that age! Although she is an older dog, she has the energy and dispositions and sass of a much younger pup. Also, doxies can live a very long time. I recently lost my personal doxie who was going on 17 years old," Shotwell said.
Dollie a 5-month-old white and black terrier mix with one blue eye and lots of personality. She loves kids and other pups, Shotwell said.
Jack Sparrow was popular. Found as a stray, he’s a 3-year-old Catahoula mix. He loves to play and loves kids and other pets.
Apply at www.mustluvdogs.org is interested in adopting.
The next Must Luv Dogs Adoption Event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at Petsense.