In its final meeting of 2019, the Zachary City Council on Tuesday advanced two items related to new buildings for public safety agencies.
The council agreed to let the city buy 21 acres off Montegudo Boulevard near Walmart — the potential site of a new headquarters for the Zachary Police Department.
City Attorney John Hopewell said the city is still negotiating with the seller, so it’s not yet clear how much the land will cost.
The council gave the police department permission in August to hire architecture firm Grace Hebert Curtis to design a facility to replace its current aging, cramped offices on Main Street near City Hall. But Mayor David Amrhein cautioned at that meeting that it could still be awhile before the new building materializes, as funding will have to be identified first.
Also on Tuesday, the council agreed to make its first payment to Capitol Construction, which is building a new fire station on a 2-acre site on Main Street west of Plank Road. The payment is $68,780; the total contract is for $1.85 million.
The council approved the contract as well as a site plan for the station in September.
In other business, the council:
- Heard from Marlon Lemond, city planning director, who announced his department will begin in 2020 posting documents related to planning and zoning items being considered by the council to the city’s website through a publicly accessible Microsoft SharePoint page. Currently, those documents are distributed only to city officials; others generally have to obtain them via public records requests.
- Appointed Scott Reitzell to the Planning and Zoning Commission, replacing Mike Freeman. Reitzell will begin in January.
- Approved a site plan for a Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service to be opened near the intersection of Old Scenic Highway and Church Street.
- Agreed to cancel its meeting scheduled for Dec. 17. Because the council convened for a special meeting last week and a regular council meeting this week, it has fulfilled a requirement in the city’s home rule charter to hold two meetings per month, Hopewell said. The next meeting will be Jan. 14.