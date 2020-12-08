Zachary’s arts and craft community has crawled for several years during the annual Fall Art Crawl. When conditions sidelined the event, the arts community graduated to walking and paired itself with a local holiday shopping event.
The Art Walk and Downtown Marketplace on Dec. 4 salvaged many local and holiday traditions in a season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Regional Arts Council of Zachary skipped the 2020 Fall Art Crawl, but local artists were given a new opportunity to showcase their talents when the Downtown’s Merchants Association and the Zachary Farmers Market collaborated on ways to feature the arts and provide shopping opportunities in the heart of Zachary.
The revived Zachary Farmers Market was gaining popularity when the pandemic began to restrict and close events and limit attendance, but as restrictions loosened, the Saturday market became a staple even when distancing and masks were being required.
Nita Edwards, Zachary Farmers Market coordinator, took the holiday event traditions and paired them with her very large number of vendors, farmers and craftsmen. Sprinkled and mixed together, the artists and the vendors joined the Downtown Merchants Association to provide a night with an arts and holiday theme.
Chantell Pritchett, owner of Four Sisters Cake & Company, set up shop in the parking lot across from the Police Department. She didn’t mind the mask over her face because it also helped to keep out the brisk wind.
Pritchett’s business features cakes, cupcakes and coloring book cookies that children can finish at home. “My cookies are now shipped nationwide so I'm all over,” she said. “I used to have way more things to do it but it's coming back. We're gonna get there.”
Central artist Todd Kepper had never participated in the Fall Art Crawl, but a friend at Magnolia Fields Event Center asked him to come and showcase his work. In addition to paintings displayed throughout the historic home, Kepper painted live on the front porch so participants could witness the process.
Shoppers had ample opportunities to work on their lists. Crystal Alexander was toy shopping for her own child and her sister’s children. Phone in hand, she compared a Zachary price to the same item at a popular online site. She was thrilled to find that she was going to be paying a lower price by shopping local.
Zachary artist Merriann Hornsby was excited to get out and celebrate both the arts and the holiday season after the double impact of COVID-19 and health crisis. While the world was struggling with the pandemic, she was recovering from two cancer diagnoses and resulting surgeries.
Hornsby was a regular at the Fall Art Crawl and was commissioned by the city to paint the wall mural on the City Annex Building. “The Crawl got canceled and then, because of the weather, the unveiling was put off,” she said. “I'm just surprised people showed up. Hey, it's 2020. Everything's thrown off.”
Another local shopping opportunity will be offered when the Downtown Marketplace returns on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 12.