Copper Mill Elementary teacher Regena Landry has been selected as a Louisiana state-level finalist, by the State Selection Committee, for this year’s Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching Program, the Zachary Community School District announced last week.
Landry is one of only two science teachers selected to represent the state’s best, a news release said. She teaches fifth grade science and sixth grade robotics.
The honor makes Landry an automatic candidate for the Presidential Award in science. The teacher selected as the state Presidential Awardee will be notified officially by the White House. Each state Presidential Awardee will receive $10,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where the honorees will be honored in a variety of recognition events.
The state-level finalists in mathematics and science will also be honored at a luncheon in Baton Rouge.
“Our district is thankful for the hard-working and accomplished teachers who instruct our students daily,” the school system said in the release. “Their creativity and dedication help our students to be successful every day.”