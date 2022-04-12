The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from April 1-7:
Mechelle Bianchini: 45; 1832 Denver Drive, Baton Rouge; theft and criminal trespass
Terrance Coleman: 30; 4834 Kennedy Drive, Zachary; theft of a motor vehicle
Jemarcus Coston: 42; 9910 La. 10, Ethel; theft
Marrion Daniel: 56; 1832 Denver Drive, Baton Rouge; theft and criminal trespass
Seger Doucet: 36; 8850 Main St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Maurdaeja Flowers: 19; 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Joseph Forest: 39; 820 N. 37th St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Keyshawn Newman: 21; 21692 Ligon Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Ana Throckmorton: 28; 4834 Kennedy Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Reginald Wright: 32; 11941 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Dineshia Yates: 24; 2725 Sheldon Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants