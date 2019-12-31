The end of the year is a time for reflection and a look back at the events and people who impacted our lives. Let's take a walk down memory lane as we share our favorite stories of the year, the ones that made us think and appreciate life in Zachary.
Last week we looked at January through June and this week we'll review July through December.
July
Writer Leila Pitchford took her camera and a folding chair to the Fourth of July Jubilee at Americana in Zachary. She was among a large crowd that came out to hear Singer Kathy Mattea perform her hits and enjoy the food, fireworks and other entertainment.
August
Writer and photographer Frances Y. Spencer enjoyed a day on the farm during a visit to the Ag Kids Camp at Zachary High School.
Writer Olivia McClure shared some images she captured on the first day of the 2019 school year.
We write about many nonprofit groups in the Zachary area, and one of our favorites this year was an article about the Zachary Men's Club back-to-school program, which provided school supplies and messages of hope and inspiration to students.
September
In September, Spencer interviewed Shannon Peterkin, a Zachary man who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to impact the lives of children like his son Aiden who are afflicted with a variety of bleeding disorders. He was part of a group, Save One Life, that climbed to raise money for and awareness of bleeding disorders.
October
Everyone loves a good ghost story, and Spencer shared the story of Alice the Witch, of Zachary.
Not much is known about Alice Penny Taylor. She was the wife of Isaac Taylor who may have been the nephew of President Zachary Taylor. She died in 1859, and that’s where her story ended and the story of Alice the Witch begins. Alice the Witch began haunting the imaginations of Zachary folks when the town was little more than a village at the crossroads or the outskirts of Baton Rouge. The 1850s brought double death and destruction to Louisiana: the Civil War and the yellow fever epidemic. Did she lose a loved one or become a victim of the dreaded fever? The story digs into some of the known information about Alice.
Senior Nya Jackson was named Zachary High 2019 Homecoming Queen.
November
For years, veterans have been drawn to a small park near Lane Regional Medical Center on Veterans Day for a program hosted by the Bank of Zachary. This year, Spencer talked to veterans Ezra Burden and Mike Lea about what drew them to the annual ceremony.
December
Throughout the year, Zachary area school children take on projects to help the community. That was the case with the annual Zachary Food Pantry Pack the Pantry drive, where the children collected more than 9,000 pounds of food for the Zachary Food Pantry.
"It's a Wonderful Life" was the theme of the Zachary Christmas parade, which featured floats, marching groups and representatives of area businesses and groups.