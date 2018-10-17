Applications for arts and crafts vendors for the annual Christmas In The Village celebration are being accepted.
The event, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Zachary Historical Village on Virginia Street, offers a shopping opportunity for those looking for Christmas gifts.
Applications are available at the Zachary Utility Office, 4650 Main St., and online at cityofzachary.org. All vendors must provide their own tent, tables, lights and extension cords. Spaces will accommodate a 10-foot by 10-foot booth. Setup is outdoors directly behind Old Town Hall facing Virginia Street. A total of 25 vendors will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Each vendor will operate as an individual entity and will be responsible for collecting his or her own city and state sales taxes.
A nonrefundable $25 fee will be charged per vendor space and will be donated to the Christmas In The Village Fund, in an effort to enhance the celebration. Deadline for submitting applications is Nov. 30. After completion, applications may be dropped off at the Zachary Utility Office or mailed to City of Zachary, Attention: Sharon Phillips, P.O. Box 310, Zachary, LA 70791.
For questions regarding arts and crafts participation, contact Phillips at (225) 654-0287 or sharon.phillips@cityofzachary.org. The onsite set up coordinator on the day of the event will be Jennifer Boyd.