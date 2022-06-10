Two of Zachary’s five city council districts will be majority-minority districts under a plan approved this week.
At a special meeting, council members unanimously adopted one of four new district maps presented to them by consultant Bill Blair.
The redistricting process is required when new census data becomes available so that district boundaries can be tweaked to reflect population changes. The census is conducted every 10 years.
Black residents will make up more than 50 percent of Districts 4 and 5 in the eastern side of Zachary.
“This is the first time this has ever happened,” said Mayor Pro Tempore John LeBlanc. “Zachary has never had two minority districts.”
“It’s a big deal, and it is fair,” he added. “It was the right thing to do.”
Here is a breakdown of each district’s population according to the new plan:
- District 1: 3,772 residents, 49.26% white, 45.23% Black.
- District 2: 3,832 residents, 59.37% white, 34.66% Black.
- District 3: 3,933 residents, 46.58% white, 46.91% Black.
- District 4: 3,878 residents, 40.1% white, 54.07% Black.
- District 5: 3,901 residents, 41.84% white, 52.91% Black.
The 2020 census estimates Zachary’s total population at 19,316. In 2010, that number was 14,960.