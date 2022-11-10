The Zachary Community School Board honored Zachary High School Student Gabreyela Gonzalez Nov. 1 for recently being nominated for the Youth Leadership Award.
Gonzalez received the honor from Mark Cooper, the chief of staff of the Governor’s Office and Governor John Bel Edwards. She was recognized for her efforts in initiating the City of Zachary’s anti-litter campaign and was named a 2022 Everyday Hero.
She is the Beta co-president and is the SGA president at Zachary High. ZHS Principal Lindsey Spence spoke about Gonzalez's involvement and accomplishments at the school.
Rollins Place Elementary School Assistant Principal Trudy Johnson was also honored by the Board for her recent retirement after 33 years of service in education. Former and current Rollins Place principals Jennifer Marangos and Kalyn Gauthier both spoke about their love and respect for Johnson and how much they will miss her.
Johnson also worked for many years at Zachary Elementary School. Superintendent Devillier thanked her for her many years of service and dedication to our district since moving to Zachary after Hurricane Katrina.
