At its meeting June 14, the Zachary City Council honored Zachary High School students Jacury Johnson and Ethan White, who recently claimed titles in their divisions and weights at the 2022 LHSAA state championship in freestyle wrestling.
White also was named outstanding wrestler.
Other Bronco wrestlers placed in the state competition, too. Chase Rose, Sergio Houston and Ryan Dennis placed second in their divisions and weights. Third-place winners included Matt Umali and Kentrell Plain.
The council presented certificates to Johnson and White.
“Zachary is very well represented not only on the athletic field, but by the way these young men carry themselves and the character that they have,” said Mayor David Amrhein.