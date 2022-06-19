At its June 14 meeting, the Zachary City Council honored Zachary High School students Jacury Johnson and Ethan White, standing at center holding certificates, who recently won titles in the 2022 LHSAA state championship in freestyle wrestling. Johnson and White are pictured with, from left, council members Francis Nezianya, John LeBlanc and Laura O’Brien; Mayor David Amrhein; and council members Lael Montgomery and Bruce Thornton.