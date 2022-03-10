Nick Maggio, family nurse practitioner, has joined the staff of Lane Family Practice, 2335 Church St., Zachary.
He has 10 years of health care experience and will assist the physicians at Lane Family Practice with preventative care, sick care, management of chronic diseases and conditions, health education, medication management and follow-up care after hospitalization.
A graduate of Central Private, Maggio earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University. He is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Prior to this position, Maggio was a nurse practitioner with RKM Primary Care and Louisiana Cardiology Associates.
“As a former ICU nurse at Lane, I am happy to be part of the Lane team once again. I am eager to help our patients and develop relationships with my new co-workers,” Maggio said.
Maggio and his wife, Candace, live in Pride with their 13-month-old son, Logan. Maggio is a competitive powerlifter and enjoys working on his property and spending time with his family.