University of Alabama student Danielle Hargis, of Zachary, participated in the school's Cooperative Education Program for fall 2020. Hargis worked for SABIC.
In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student, according to a news release.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.