Copper Mill Subdivision recently held a surprise birthday party for Bill and Olga Wilson, who recently turned 80 and 81.
The Wilsons, who live in Copper Mill, are known for their support and volunteerism efforts in the subdivision. The couple also volunteers and lends a hand at community events in Zachary. Friends, family and members of the community gathered at the Copper Mill Club House to celebrate their birthdays and thanked them for the special things they do for the subdivision, its residents and the community.