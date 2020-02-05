The Lady Broncos basketball team opened District 4-5A play at the Havoc House on Jan. 30 with a lopsided 57-29 victory over rival Central (10-15). The Lady Broncos entered the game with a 20-5 record and a top 10 power ranking (sixth at the time of writing).
Though the Lady Broncos are the favorite in 4-5A, when these two teams play in any sport the records are generally thrown out as crazy things are known to happen. Any hopes the traveling Wildcat fans had for an upset were shattered quickly as the Lady Broncos scored early and often, rolling to a 38-10 halftime lead behind double-figure scoring from team captains Skye Allen (11 points) and Northwestern State signee Osha Cummings (12 points).
The Lady Wildcats scored almost twice as many points in the second half as they did in the first half, but the Lady Broncos continued to score at a rapid clip as coach Tami McClure made multiple substitutions. Sakura Knight led the Lady Broncos in the second half with 9 points on three 3-point shots. Allen finished with 13 points and Cummings scored 14 to lead the Lady Broncos scoring on the night.
The Lady Broncos prepared for district competition by playing a grueling predistrict schedule and multiple large tournaments. “There are three seasons, nondistrict, district and the playoffs," McClure said. "We did what we needed to do in the nondistrict schedule.”
“We are on the road during the months of December and January because if you can’t win on the road, you can’t win a championship," she said.
McClure’s experience from winning two state titles has prepared her to chart a winning course for the Lady Broncos. “I know what the path needs to be to get these kids where they need to be and to believe in what they need to do,” McClure said.
District opponents will only play each other once, and predistrict victories gave the Lady Broncos an opportunity to rise in the power rankings. A district opening win starts things in the right direction. On only playing district opponents once, McClure said, “It makes district play more exciting because it’s kinda like a one and done playoff atmosphere.”
On the Lady Broncos' district prospects, McClure said, “Walker is gonna be tough, and we play at their place next Tuesday. It’s going to be huge.” She said three or four district teams are likely to make the playoffs.
She said she was pleased with the girl’s focus and where the Lady Broncos are right now. “I love us,” McClure said.
She quickly alluded to the components of the program that have made it successful — the work the girls put in during the offseason playing AAU basketball, getting stronger during the summer working out with strength coach Jason Little, the efforts of the training staff to keep them healthy and great parent support.
The girls will be home for district play Feb. 7 against Live Oak, and host Denham Springs on Feb. 11, when senior players will be recognized. They will close the regular season and district play at Scotlandville on Feb. 14. Playoffs start the next week, and if the Lady Broncos can continue their winning ways, they should get a home opener for the 5A playoffs.