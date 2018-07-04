Zachary’s faded green-and-white street name signs will soon be a thing of the past — and city officials say they are saving money as they replace the old signs with new ones being made in-house.
The new signs feature white letters on a reflective black background, making them easier to see at night. They are being designed and fabricated in a sign shop the city government recently opened in a warehouse it owns.
Mary Landry, who ran her own sign business in the area for 15 years before selling it, has been hired to make the signs. The city bought her equipment to use in the new shop.
Landry now holds a dual role with the city government, splitting her time between the sign shop and the Zachary Historic Village, of which she is the director.
“Most municipalities have an in-house sign shop that do the city’s signs, which basically saves the city a tremendous amount of money,” Landry said, adding that sign companies tend to mark up prices by as much as 50 percent.
The city — which previously contracted with Landry’s business for its signs — already had put up some black-and-white signs on Main Street and other key thoroughfares before hiring Landry, said Mayor David Amrhein.
His office allocates $20,000 to $30,000 for signs each year.
“I’m getting twice the amount of signs for the same money,” he said. “It’s going to speed the process.”
All street name signs within city limits eventually will be replaced, except in subdivisions where homeowners associations already have paid for and installed their own.
Amrhein said the work could take up to two years to complete. City employees are installing the signs as fast as Landry can make them.
“We already have about 100 signs either replaced or ready to replace,” Landry said. Between 300 and 350 more will need to be installed.
She said there are plenty of other projects to keep her busy in the new shop.
If someone drives into a sign and damages it, Landry will have to make a new one. And various city departments can request other types of signs, she said, such as some she recently made to display information at a pump station.
“Having a sign shop is not just a one-time, ‘I bought this equipment and I won’t use it any more,’ because it will be,” she said. “It’s an ongoing thing.”
The shop also offers her a way to help refresh the city’s appearance, even if in a small way. Landry said people have been calling her to say they love the look of the new signs.
“It just thrills my heart to be able to look around the city of Zachary and know that I was part of the beautification of this city,” she said.