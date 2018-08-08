The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with volunteers and businesses to bring live music to the Downtown Zachary Historic Village starting Sept. 7.
Downtown Live at The Gazebo was created to promote the arts and entertainment in Zachary by hosting an event with bands, food trucks and fun for the entire family in a relaxed atmosphere. The event will be similar to Baton Rouge’s Live After Five.
The lineup includes:
Sept. 7: Parish County Line
Oct. 12: David St. Romain Band
Nov. 2: TBA
All concerts will be from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. at the gazebo on Virginia Street. Parking is available in a variety of areas, marked by public parking signs. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food and drinks will be available for sale. Children are welcome, but leave pets at home.
Local artist Merriann Hornsby painted and donated an original oil painting of the gazebo and various buildings downtown in an effort to promote the concerts. The original oil painting will hang in the City Annex Building near the cashier’s windows. Downtown Live at the Gazebo posters will be on sale at each concert, as well as T-shirts.
Businesses or people who would like to sponsor Downtown Live should contact Taylor Watts at (501) 428-1166 or at taylor@zacharychamber.com.
The Downtown Live organizers include Lauri Kitchen, Scott Masterson, Brandi Westmoreland, Watts, Sharon Phillips and Mary Landry.