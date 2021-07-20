Zachary High English teacher Brittini Matthews has been named the High School Teacher of the Year.
Matthews' adventurous approach to teaching honors English at Zachary High and ability to adapt during the coronavirus helped her win the Louisiana High School Teacher of the Year award for 2022.
Matthews, a Zachary High alum and member of the first graduating class of the Zachary Community School District, is married to her high school sweetheart and already fulfilling one dream to live and work in her hometown.
The Louisiana Department of Education, in partnership with Dream Teachers, released a list of 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists during the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit in May in New Orleans. The 18 finalists are elementary, middle and high school educators from school systems across the state. These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state, the department said in an earlier release.
Dream Teachers is a statewide, nonprofit organization that works with business, industry and organizations throughout Louisiana to elevate the teaching profession and present the award.
Matthews had to use all her skills when the coronavirus pandemic altered things at the high school. COVID-19 brought new challenges to both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. Matthews was applauded for maintaining teaching excellence while adjusting to the constantly changing pandemic environment.
“I think this year, we brought out a lot of tricks, a lot of new, innovative ideas,” she said. “We stayed with the curriculum, but we've had to bring in lots of engaging activities our students didn't really realize that they were working or writing skills, and those literary analysis skills, and more.”
Zachary High had both online and in-person instruction. Matthews said her classes engaged students in project-based assessment.
Education is often a team effort, but Matthews is pleased to share the distinction with her students and peers.
“I was very ecstatic to be named 2022 High School Teacher of the Year from Louisiana,” she said. “It was a surreal moment. I'm just happy to see this journey end on a high and positive note, and I'm excited about this new position in my career and I cannot wait to get started.”
The Zachary Community School district was formed in 2003 and has been recognized as the top performing district since 2005. The school district has maintained high standards of excellence in the areas of academics, athletics, community service and extracurricular activities, the district website said.
The Zachary Community School District was carved out of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system by the approval of the state Legislature and a statewide election. In 2003-2004, the district began its first school year of operation and Matthews was in the first high school graduating class after that point.