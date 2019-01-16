The Zachary Lions Club is holding a spring garage sale to benefit its charitable community projects on March 8-9, a news release said.
Club members are asking for donations of used items such as household items, good used children’s clothes, children’s toys, furniture or other items.
Anyone wishing to donate items should call (225) 937-4454, (225) 654-6494 or (225) 654-6325 before Feb. 27.
Also, club members are seeking donations of wigs, caps and knitted caps for cancer patients, the release said.