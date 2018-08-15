On Aug. 4, more than 120 Zachary High School alumni band students, parents of those students, band backers, former teachers and peers gathered at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant to honor their high school band director, David Phillips.
Over 25 years had passed since most of the attendees had been together. To mark the occasion, the reunion committee members decided to do something different: They chose to "Get the Band Back Together."
Jessica Soileau Canning, chairwoman, of the committee, said band members span all the grades of the school and "practice hard, travel together, march and play in all kinds of weather and at all sorts of events. You become family. We planned for the event to span a few of those band classes, but it grew to much, much more."
Event honoree Phillips told the crowd, "You are here to honor me, but you got it all wrong. You will never know what I was able to take away from teaching you."
Phillips shared memories of his time in education and as conductor and leader of the group.
Band alumnus and current director of the Zachary High band Jason Venable, gave a "Late Show Top 10" tribute to Phillips. Venable later said, "I would not be where I am today without the guidance and leadership of this man (Phillips)."
In addition to Venable, band alumni Donny Alexander and Eddie Elsey Jr. were attendance. Alexander is assistant band director at Zachary High and Elsey is choir director at Walker High School.
Phillips served in many capacities during his tenure with East Baton Rouge Parish schools. From 1980-1995, he was band director/conductor at Zachary High School. From 1995-2003, he served in administration at Zachary High School and retired from East Baton Rouge Parish as assistant superintendent for instructional services for high schools in 2012. In 2012, Phillips was asked to serve as a field administrator in the Department of Music Education at Johns Hopkins University. He permanently retired in 2014.
The event drew band members from 1983 to 1997, including seven former drum majors, and musicians from as far away as Colorado, Texas, Arkansas and Florida.
A memory table in one corner of the room, filled with spirit sticks, yearbooks, programs and a slideshow of photos, drew former band members to. A photo booth, with lockers, and original uniforms from all former band years provided a backdrop for the group photos. Music for the dance floor was provided by The Charles Brooks Jazz Band.
"There are not many people that would get in a room with 125 kids with noisemakers and work so hard to help them make beautiful music, to march in a line to the same step, to mentor and lead them at a time in their lives that was impressive on their hearts,” Soileau Canning said. “Phillips made us better musicians, better individuals and a better team, and he did it year after year. He holds a special place in our hearts and that was certainly evident here tonight."
And to get the band back together, the Alumni Band is planning to take the field in Zachary at a home game soon.